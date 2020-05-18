MAC Makes Football Changes For Hotels And Travel Roster Sizes Because Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

The MAC is making some big changes because of issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Toledo Blade, the conference will trim the size of travel rosters to 70 from 76, and teams will no longer stay in hotels the night before home games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The same report claimed MAC schools are each “facing millions in losses” because of the ongoing crisis.

Another day goes by and more bad news comes out about coronavirus and the impact of the pandemic on sports.

The MAC isn’t a Power 5 conference, but it’s a very strong and steady Group of Five conference. When programs like that are in big trouble, then you know smaller institutions are screwed.

In the grand scheme of things, not staying in hotels before home games and getting six less players for road games won’t be huge.

Yet, it’s just the latest sign that schools are in big trouble and facing very tough choices for the coming academic year.

I can promise you the MAC won’t be the last conference to bring down sweeping changes because of the pandemic. Welcome to sports in 2020. It sucks and it won’t get better anytime soon.