The Washington Post buried a massive lede in a piece they ran over the weekend.

Turns out, the Trump administration has successfully met the demand for nationwide coronavirus testing. The Daily Caller’s White House correspondents Christian Datoc and Anders Hagstrom sat down Monday morning to break down the new developments, discuss what actions from the White House got us to this point, and make predictions for what the media’s next coronavirus narrative will be. (RELATED: Trump White House Rolls Out New Blueprint For Expanding Coronavirus Testing In Every State)

WATCH:

Over the past two weeks, Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Deborah Birx, and other members of the White House coronavirus task force have asked all 50 state governors exactly how many tests they feel they need to safely begin reopening their economies. After receiving the requests, the White House designated $11 billion to be sent to states to expand testing capacity, in addition to the exact amount of specimen collection equipment needed to hit their testing goals.

