Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Wanted To Be ‘International Roving Royals,’ Royal Expert Says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly “had an agenda from the outset” and wanted to be “international roving royals,” a royal expert shared.

"I was told from a very early stage in their courtship, they had told a friend of [Prince] Harry's that Meghan [Markle] met quite early on that they wanted to be international roving royals and that was going to be their focus," Katie Nicholl, author and Vanity Fair correspondent shared during an interview Monday with the Australian website 9Honey. The comments were noted by Fox News.

"So I think this idea that they were going to move away and work overseas was always on the cards but as I say, the speed at which it's happened has definitely been surprising," she added.

The royal expert continued, “they didn’t want to just be stuck in one place. Part of their vision is to be making a difference on the world stage and that entails being international. They had an agenda from the outset — to be international royals.”

As previously reported, the former “Suits” actress and Harry stepped away from their royal roles to live a “financially independent” life. They have since moved to L.A.

Despite the move, a source shared with Nicholl for Vanity Fair that Harry was feeling a “bit rudderless” in L.A.

“This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure in his life right now,” the insider shared. “He doesn’t have friends in L.A. like Meghan and he doesn’t have a job.”

“At the moment he’s a bit rudderless, but it won’t always be like this, and he knows that,” the source added.

Harry and his brother Prince William also are reportedly “back in touch” following the royal’s exit from his royal duties.

“There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,” Nicholl shared. “They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”

As previously reported, the brothers reportedly started working on repairing the relationship in February. Prince Charles’ coronavirus diagnosis and the former Duke of Sussex missing home reportedly helped the brothers reconnect.