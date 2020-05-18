Michael Jordan Cleats Sell For $93,000 At Auction

A pair of old Michael Jordan cleats have sold for a staggering amount of money.

According to a Sunday report from TMZ, a pair of signed cleats from Jordan’s time playing baseball for the Birmingham Barons sold for $93,000 at a Heritage auction. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls played baseball in the White Sox organization during his break from basketball.

Imagine having the kind of money where you can just drop $93,000 on a pair of signed baseball cleats like it’s nothing.

You have to be mad rich to have that kind of free cash just floating around to buy a pair of Jordan’s old shoes.

While Jordan’s baseball career never saw him make it to the MLB with the White Sox, it’s still insane he just stepped away from basketball to play a completely different sport.

It’s covered in “The Last Dance” on ESPN, and it’s fascinating to watch the thinking that went into the decision.

I won’t spoil anything for you, but you can find it on ESPN and watch for yourself.

Either way, congrats to whoever wrote this check for his cleats. That’s simply a ton of money, and there’s no other way to spin it.

He must be one hell of a huge Jordan fan.