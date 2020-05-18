MLB Will Discourage Licking Fingers, Spitting, Taking Ubers And Showers When Games Start

The MLB will discourage a number of popular actions when the league starts during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, showering, taking Ubers, spitting, fighting, licking fingers, batboys, eating seeds and leaving the hotel are all among the actions the league will suppress. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s still not known yet when teams will start their seasons during the pandemic.

Out or discouraged in proposed MLB protocols: spitting, seeds, tobacco, licking fingers*, fighting, hitting inside*, meeting inside, batboys, high 5s*, fist bumps, fraternizing, showers, sauna, hydrotherapy*, Uber, subway, leaving the hotel*. *toughest ones via players/coaches — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 17, 2020

I thought this was a joke when I first saw this tweet. Nope. It’s very real. Heyman is legit, and these proposals are what the MLB is looking at.

I mean, players aren’t supposed to shower? They can’t eat seeds? They’re not allowed to spit? At this point, maybe we should be asking if the game is even worth saving.

Do we really want MLB action with all these restrictions? I’m not even sure how you’d enforce all this stuff. I have no idea.

No fist bumping? You have to be kidding me!

Obviously, I think it’s safe to say players will do what they can to get the games back, but some of these rules are just too much.

No leaving the hotel? Yeah, I find it hard to believe young men making millions of dollars will be eager to follow that rule.

We’ll see what happens, but the league might have a revolt on its hands if these are the rules going forward.