NCAA President Mark Emmert Says Campuses Have To Be Open ‘In One Fashion Or Another’ For Sports To Happen

NCAA president Mark Emmert doesn’t think sports can happen if campuses aren’t open.

With coronavirus bringing life as normal to a grinding halt in America, people want to know if we'll get football in the fall. Well, it sounds like it won't happen if campuses aren't open to some degree.

“You have to have the campuses open in one fashion or another for students before you have college athletics going on in those campuses,” Emmert said during a recent CNN interview.

You can watch his full comments below.

Emmert also says “You have to have the campuses open in one fashion or another for students before you can have college athletics going on on those campuses.” pic.twitter.com/LzbmycwQaN — Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) May 15, 2020

Now, some people might jump at this and think Emmert is saying campuses have to be completely open. I don’t think that’s what he’s saying at all.

He’s just saying they have to be open “in one fashion or another.” His comments aren’t a reason to panic at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:25pm PDT

That could mean online classes, it could mean campuses are partially open or it might mean campuses are back to normal by September.

All I know for sure is that we need a solution to the problem, and we need it before week one. We’ve all put in the time and effort to win this war against coronavirus,

Now, it’s time to get our football back. Judging from Emmert’s comments it will happen if online classes happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on May 9, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

Overall, I’d say this is a great update! Now, let’s get back to winning this war.