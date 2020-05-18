Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s New Movie ‘Da 5 Bloods’ With Chadwick Boseman

Netflix’s new movie “Da 5 Bloods” with Chadwick Boseman looks incredible.

The plot of the film from Spike Lee, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is: “The story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, audiences are going to be in for an incredible time with this movie. Give it a watch below!

Hell, yes! First off, it’s not a secret at all that I love a great war movie. A great war film moves the needle in a way that pumps everyone up.

That’s why “Band of Brothers” can be watched several times a year and never get old. While this isn’t your traditional war movie, it still looks incredibly badass.

Secondly, Chadwick Boseman is the boss of bosses when it comes to intense movies. That’s just a fact. The dude has been a star for years in Hollywood.

Now, he has a movie coming out from Spike Lee about the hunt for treasure with the Vietnam War as a backdrop.

If that doesn’t have you pumped up, then you simply don’t know great content when you see it.

You can catch “Da 5 Bloods” on Netflix starting June 12. This one looks like it’s going to be required viewing.