Netflix Announces Release Date For ‘Umbrella Academy 2’

Netflix hands down won the day Monday when it dropped the news fans of “Umbrella Academy” have been dying to hear and that is second season will come out this summer.

“On October 1, 1989 seven extraordinary humans were born,” the post shared on the streaming site’s Instagram account read. “On July 31, 2020, they return. @umbrellaacad.”

The post included a fun clip of all the stars from the hit sci-fi comic book based series , like Tom Hopper, Ellen Page and Robert Sheehan on a video conference call showing them all at home quarantined while dancing to their favorite song, “I Think We’re Alone Now,” by Tiffany. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“Umbrella Academy” came out last spring and is based off of Gerard Way’s comic-based superhero franchise, illustrated by Gabriel Bá and published by Dark Horse Comics. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

The show is about a group of dysfunctional and un-likely superheroes who have to put aside their issues and come together to save the world.

“A family of former child heroes, now grown apart, must reunite to continue to protect the world, ” a description about the first season of the show read on IMDb.

Not long after news broke, the stars of the series like Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman and David Castañeda, shared the clip and let fans know they are just as excited as them with this news.

“II WE’RE. BACK. II 7-31-20,” Raver Lampman wrote next to the clip.

While Casteneda captioned his post of the clip, “UA S2 Look at those teeth.”

And Gallagher shared simply, “Season 2 – The Umbrella Academy. On Oct. 1, 1989, seven extraordinary humans were born. On July 31, 2020, they return.”

