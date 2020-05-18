NFL Facilities Can Begin Opening May 19

NFL facilities can start opening May 19.

The league sent a memo out to teams announcing that they’re free to start opening facilities Tuesday if they meet standards that are “consistent with medical and public health guidance, as reflected in the protocols.” They also have to meet any local and state government standards that might apply during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full memo below.

From the NFL to owners and presidents regarding the potential reopening of facilities amid the Coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/YKpyDQaGvq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 15, 2020

This is a great sign for the season. Getting facilities up and running is the first step towards getting players back.

Once players return, then we get moving towards having practices. After that, it shouldn’t be long before we can have games.

All things considered, this is a great update for fans of the league.

Now, does this mean all teams can practice? I’m not so sure. California seems hellbent on never lifting the lockdown.

There’s a very real chance the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers might have to leave the state. It’s just the reality of the situation.

We’ll see what happens, but there’s no doubt things are trending in a positive direction for the NFL starting on time.