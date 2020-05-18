Nick Saban Praises Michael Jordan’s Leadership And Championship Mentality

Alabama football coach Nick Saban had some high praise for Michael Jordan in a Sunday night video.

The Crimson Tide tweeted a video of Saban watching the Chicago Bulls legend and six-time NBA champion talk about what it takes to be a great leader and a great winner. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Saban responded by saying, “I think one of the reasons I have so much respect for what we just heard is this sort of defines the ultimate competitor, the ultimate sacrifice you have to make to win, the ultimate sacrifice you have to make to be a leader.”

You can watch his full comments below.

For those of you who haven’t seen the ultra viral moment of Jordan talking about pushing his teammates, you can watch the moment from “The Last Dance” below.

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

As I’ve said before, I can’t stop watching that clip of Michael Jordan. It’s motivating, inspiring, chilling and has me ready to run through a wall every single time I see it.

In fact, I instituted a new company policy that whenever anyone complains about working, we just send them that video.

Whenever anyone at the @DailyCaller complains about having to work too hard, the new company policy is to just send them this video of Micheal Jordan. “Winning has a price. Leadership has a price.” -Michael Jordan – David Hookstead pic.twitter.com/9ETfztBTuO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 12, 2020

You know what Michael Jordan, Nick Saban and other elite winners have in common? They’re only focused on getting the job done.

They live to win titles. They don’t care about anything outside of that mission. We don’t exist to make friends.

We’re here to dominate, and if that means we have to push people when they don’t want to be pushed, then that’s what we do.

I’ll go to war with guys like Jordan and Saban any day of the week. If you don’t understand their mentality, that’s a problem that falls on you.