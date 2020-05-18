Paige VanZant Lifts Weights In New Training Video

Paige VanZant looked ready to fight in a new training video.

The UFC star posted an Instagram video late Sunday night of herself lifting weights, and it's safe to say her arm looks healthy.

She captioned the video, “Getting stronger.” Give it a watch below.

I know VanZant has struggled a ton with her right arm after fracturing it and then repeatedly having issues come up.

Yet, she seems to have worked her way back into fighting shape and she appears to be healthy in all the updates she’s shared on social media.

The question is when will Dana White finally get her back in the octagon against someone. She’s clearly itching for a fight.

VanZant hasn’t fought since annihilating Rachael Ostovich, and that happened well over a year ago.

It’s time for VanZant to get back to cracking skulls if her arm is healthy and ready to roll. The UFC is simply better off when she’s at the top of her game.

It seems like that is the case at the moment. Pick up the phone, Dana! We all want to see VanZant fight again.