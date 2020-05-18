Entertainment

Pat Sajak: Okay To ‘Question The Premise’ Of Those Being Paid To Work From Home

Wheel of Fortune (Pat Sajak; Vanna White)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Alec Schemmel Contributor
Font Size:

Pat Sajak, the host of Wheel of Fortune, sent out a tweet this weekend defending those unable to make a living while self-isolating during coronavirus lockdowns.

Sajak wrote that “it’s okay to question the premise” when told to “stay home and be careful because we’re all in this together” by those who are being paid to work from home.

The comments came during a weekend when many restless people emerged from their homes despite stay-at-home orders telling them otherwise. (RELATED: Californians Flock To Arizona Lake Amid Gov. Newsom’s Stay-At-Home Orders).

Sajak has a history of being outspoken on Twitter. Recently, he joked about “celebrityhood” during coronavirus: