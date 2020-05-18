Pat Sajak: Okay To ‘Question The Premise’ Of Those Being Paid To Work From Home

Pat Sajak, the host of Wheel of Fortune, sent out a tweet this weekend defending those unable to make a living while self-isolating during coronavirus lockdowns.

Sajak wrote that “it’s okay to question the premise” when told to “stay home and be careful because we’re all in this together” by those who are being paid to work from home.

When a disc jockey or a talk show host or a journalist who is being paid to work from his or her home tells people who can’t work, pay bills or pay their rent or mortgage to “Stay home and be careful because we’re all in this together,” it’s okay to question the premise. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) May 16, 2020

The comments came during a weekend when many restless people emerged from their homes despite stay-at-home orders telling them otherwise. (RELATED: Californians Flock To Arizona Lake Amid Gov. Newsom’s Stay-At-Home Orders).

Sajak has a history of being outspoken on Twitter. Recently, he joked about “celebrityhood” during coronavirus: