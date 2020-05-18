Patrick Mahomes Will Give Virtual Texas Tech Commencement Speech

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will give a virtual commencement speech at Texas Tech.

According to Ian Rapoport, the former Red Raiders star will speak to graduating students this upcoming Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mahomes starred for Texas Tech prior to becoming a lethal quarterback in the NFL for the Chiefs.

Former Texas Tech star @PatrickMahomes will address the school’s May graduates in a virtual ceremony next Saturday. He now plays for the #Chiefs and is very good. pic.twitter.com/IhrPTv5aRO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 15, 2020

This is a great move by Mahomes. Obviously, it’d be a lot cooler if he was giving the speech in person, but people have to take what they can get during the crisis.

If Mahomes giving a commencement speech virtually is the best option on the table, then the students should embrace.

Fun story for you all. I literally begged and begged anyone who would listen to have Russell Wilson give my commencement speech at Wisconsin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Dec 1, 2019 at 7:00pm PST

Unfortunately, the school went with Katie Couric, who is a solid option. Would we all like to take a guess at who gave the speech the very next year?

Russell Wilson.

Luckily for the students at Texas Tech, they’re getting the greatest player in school history to return and give a virtual commencement. Good for him!