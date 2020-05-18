Pelosi Calls Trump ‘Morbidly Obese’ On CNN

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump “morbidly obese” Monday night after he announced that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus preventative treatment for more than a week.

In an appearance on CNN, Pelosi was asked about Trump’s usage of hydroxychloroquine, to which she responded by saying “He’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese, they say” Pelosi said to CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

WATCH:

Speaker Pelosi says that President @realDonaldTrump should not take Hydroxychloroquine because he is “morbidly obese.” pic.twitter.com/2a1XDw1Gvg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 19, 2020

"A lot of good things have come out about the [hydroxychloroquine]," he told reporters gathered in the White House cabinet room. "You'd be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers before you catch it. The front-line workers — many, many are taking it, Trump continued Monday."

"I happened to be taking it. I happened to be taking it. Hydroxychloroquine. Right now, yeah. A couple of weeks ago, I started taking it. If it is not good, I will tell you right," he continued.

“I’m not going to get hurt by it. It has been around for 40 years. I’ve taken it for about a week and a half now, and I’m still here.”