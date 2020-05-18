POLL: 65.2% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The Football Season

Editorial

A majority of people still believe coronavirus will impact the football season.

Well, the results weren't great in the latest poll.

Well, the results weren’t great in the latest poll. Of the 5,836 voters, 65.2% of people voted that coronavirus will impact the football season.

That percentage has been more or less holding steady over the past few weeks. It seems like people are locked in with their opinions. There hasn’t been much of a shift.

It really does seem like we’re coming down to crunch time here when it comes to a decision being made on the season.

I’d say we’re a few weeks out from some concrete decisions needing to be made. At the moment, I’m confident the season will happen.

I’m very confident we’ll have college football in 2020.

 

Will there be changes to the game? I’m also confident that will likely happen too. Fans might not be allowed, schedules might have to be adapted and other things could happen.

Yet, I’m very confident we’ll get some games to enjoy. At this point, I’d be shocked if we didn’t.

