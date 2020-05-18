Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti Donates $1 Million To The Maryland Food Bank

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has donated a ton of money to help people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Adam Schefter, Bisciotti and his wife have donated $1 million to the Maryland Food Bank to help people who need food during the crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ravens’ owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife, Renee, donated $1 million to the Maryland Food Bank to help the growing need for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2020

We need as much of this as we can get. Right now, people are struggling all across the country because of the pandemic.

They’re out of work, they’re losing money and lots of people are wondering how food will get on the table each and every day.

We need to step up and help each other, and that’s exactly what Bisciotti has done with this donation.

I never want to ever hear again how sports aren’t important or don’t matter. When America needed heroes, the world of football stepped up in a way we will never forget.

Coaches, players, owners and league executives in the NFL and their counterparts in college have all showed up and showed out to help people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger) on Apr 5, 2020 at 11:46am PDT

Props to Bisciotti for being the latest member of the football world to help out. Every single penny is needed and appreciated during these tough times.