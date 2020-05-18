Sports

University Of Kentucky Fires All Cheerleading Coaches Amid Hazing Scandal

Nicholas Elias Contributor
All cheerleading coaches were fired by the University of Kentucky after a 3-month investigation found that they did not provide oversight during off-campus events.

Head Coach Jomo Thompson, Assistant Coaches Ben Head, Spencer Clan, and Kelsey LaCroix were released from the program.

The off-campus events included hazing activities, alcohol use and public nudity. UK Provost David W. Blacknell said the review found that the cheerleaders performed “basket tosses” where teammates hurled each other without clothes into a lake from a dock. (RELATED: Australian Man Broke Into Museum To Take Selfies With Dinosaur Skulls)


Coaches also allowed the cheerleaders to bring alcohol to the off-campus event, some of the cheerleaders requiring medical treatment. We place the safety and health of our students above all other priorities as a university,” Blackwell said. “We cannot truly have a championship cheerleading program if we do not protect the health, safety, and well-being of our students.”

