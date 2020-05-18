South Carolina Will End In-Person Classes November 24, Football Season Will End November 28

The University of South Carolina will only have students on campus through part of November.

According to a Monday tweet from Brett McMurphy, the Gamecocks will end in-person classes November 24. When does the football season end? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’d be November 28 at Clemson.

South Carolina announced it will cancel fall break & halt in-person classes for fall semester on Nov. 24 in an attempt to guard against COVID-19 spike. USC regular season ends Nov. 28 at Clemson — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 18, 2020

Now, I’m sure there are a lot of moving parts here. I have no doubt about that at all, but let’s just casually connect the dots.

South Carolina is ending in-person classes a few days before the regular season concludes. Does anyone think that’s a coincidence?

Anyone? Does anyone at all think that’s a random situation?

As a football guy, this more or less tells me South Carolina is bringing students back to campus for football season and then will cut them loose at Thanksgiving.

Go ahead and tell me I’m wrong. I can’t wait to hear someone say otherwise.

I’m sure some of you will argue that once the students leave for Thanksgiving it’s not safe to bring them back.

That would only make sense if students never left on any random weekend. It’s college. People leave all the time.

From where I’m sitting, this is all about football. Naturally, it’s the SEC. It just means more!

Honestly, I respect the hell out of the move. Let the kids enjoy football and then send them home!