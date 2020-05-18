Lifeguards Continue Search For WWE Star Shad Gaspard After He Goes Missing At Venice Beach

Lifeguards continue an underwater search for former WWE star Shad Gaspard who has gone missing after he went for a swim at Venice Beach with his son.

The Los Angeles Fire Department shared in a statement that they had responded to a medical request at 3:56 p.m. local time from L.A. County Lifeguards on Sunday near 4200 S. Ocean Front Walk. The call was for two “reported missing swimmers,” a 39-year-old man and his son, a 10-year-old boy,” according to People magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Is The Highest Paid Actress For Second Year In A Row)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on May 18, 2020 at 8:05am PDT

The statement went on to explain that, “one 10-[year-old] male was located, evaluated and did not require transport to the hospital. LA County Lifeguard is leading the continuing search for the 2nd swimmer, reported to be the adult father of the 1st patient. LAFD is on medical standby only.”(RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Considers Running For Office)

According to TMZ, Gaspard and his son were out over the weekend enjoying a day at the beach while swimming when both were got caught up in some strong ocean current.

A witness at the scene told the outlet that, Gaspard was last seen directing rescuers to the location of where his son was before being hit by a huge wave. He hasn’t been seen since.

The former wrestler is probably best known for his time in the ring back when he made up one half of the team Cryme Time with professional wrestler JTG, Jayson Anthony Paul.

Story developing…