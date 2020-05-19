‘Please Help Me Save My Tree’: Porn Star Ron Jeremy Is Fighting To Save A Childhood Tree His Father Planted From Being Torn Down By City

Legendary porn star Ron Jeremy asked for help saving a tree his father planted outside his childhood home in Queens.

The tree was planted on the day Jeremy was born and is set to be removed by the city, according to a report published Tuesday by NBC New York.

I need your help. help me save my tree. this tree was planted by my dad the day I was born. Please let Con Edison know that they cannot tear down this tree. @conedison 61-24 bell Blvd

Bayside Queens NY 11364 please help me save my tree. pic.twitter.com/XXkYjBiY9O — Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) May 16, 2020

Jeremy called for help in a tweet shared on social media Saturday.

“I need your help,” Jeremy captioned a tweet that included a picture of him by the tree. “help me save my tree. this tree was planted the day I was born. Please let Con Edison know that they cannot tear down this tree.” (RELATED: ‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Maitland Ward To Star In Feature-Length Porn)

A neighbor informed the adult film star that the tree was going to be cut down, according to a report published by the New York Daily News.

“I looked after that tree all my life,” Jeremy told the outlet. “They tried to chop the tree down years ago but I wouldn’t let them. I even belted myself to the tree.”

Con Edison replied to Jeremy’s tweet saying there wasn’t anything they could do.

“Hi Ron, thanks for reaching out to us; we understand your concern,” the company responded. “However, we are not involved with this tree’s pruning or removal job. Please reach out to NYC Parks department for more information. Thank you.”

The NYC Parks department claimed the tree is in “poor condition” and is likely to have branches fall.

Everyone is passionate about something and it looks like this tree is what Jeremy is passionate about. I understand the sentimental value of the tree, but if it’s dying then it’s really got to go. It could damage houses, power lines and cars if it fell.

Hopefully Jeremy can save the tree though. We’re rooting for you.