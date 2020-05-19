Nick Saban Joining Alabama Named The Greatest Coaching Hiring In College Football Since 1995

Nick Saban joining the Alabama Crimson Tide has been named the greatest coaching hire of the past quarter century.

ESPN released a list of the best coaching hires in all of college football since 1995, and Saban being snatched up by Alabama came in first. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Number two? This won’t surprise anyone, but it’s Clemson making Dabo Swinney the head coach of the Tigers.

I mean, this was the most obvious winner ever, right? Since Alabama hired Nick Saban, they’ve won five national titles, controlled the SEC and become a powerhouse again.

Before he arrived, the school had descended into being an average program. Saban returned them to the glory fans were used to.

There’s simply no way you can argue in favor of anyone else. You just can’t! Can’t do it!

As for Swinney, he’s also an obvious choice for number two. He’s won two national titles in the past few years, he’s elevated Clemson into a premier program and it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon.

If you’re a fan of the Tigers, you have to love the fact he’s running the show.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Saban coming in first. I’d love to see someone argue against it!