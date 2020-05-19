Ami Horowitz Asks New Yorkers: Do You Believe All Women?

The slogan “believe all women” was popularized during the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, but do people really believe that?

In light of Tara Reade’s accusations against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, filmmaker Ami Horowitz took to the streets of New York to ask a simple question: Do you believe all women?

See how people responded in the video below:

