Arnold Schwarzenegger: His Daughter And Chris Pratt’s Child Will Have Powerful Genes

Arnold Schwarzenegger said his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt’s kid is coming from a powerful gene pool.

"I was just thinking about the gene pool," the 72-year-old action star shared during an appearance via video on the home edition of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." The comments were noted by the "Today" show in a piece published Tuesday.

"I mean, think about this for a second," he added. "It is part Kennedy and part, you know, the sweet gene pool things you can do, the Kennedy, the Schwarzenegger and Pratt."

Schwarzenegger continued, “I mean, we can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis. We can go and kill predators with our bare hands and we go and training the dinosaurs. That is a lot of the power here.”

The comments elicited a roar of laughter from the talk show host, who ended up covering his face because he was laughing so hard.

At one point, the “Terminator” star explained that whether his grandchild ends up being a boy or a girl, he’s very excited to meet them and spend time with his grandkid.

“I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, a she or a he,” the “Predator” star shared.

“The worst thing is if this kid ends up with my accent,” he joked.

Arnold’s ex-wife and Katherine’s mother is Maria Shriver, the niece of the late President John Kennedy and Sen. Ted Kennedy.