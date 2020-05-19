Ben Stiller Opens Up About The Days Before Jerry Stiller’s Death

Actor Ben Stiller gave insight into the final days of his dad and comedian Jerry Stiller.

Ben and his sister did get to spend time with him before Jerry passed away, according to an interview published Tuesday by the New Yorker.

“My sister and I were able to be with him,” Ben told the outlet. “And, just due to the fact that he didn’t have a coronavirus-related illness, and he had been ailing for a while, we were able to be with him, which I’m very, very grateful for.”

Ben claimed the two weeks leading up to Jerry’s death were “tougher” for the comedian. (RELATED: Ben Stiller, Jerry Seinfeld, Others Share Tributes To Jerry Stiller After His Death)

Thanks so much for the incredible outpouring of love and appreciation for Jerry. I know how much it would mean to him. And he would have loved this beautifully written obit in the ⁦@nytimes⁩. https://t.co/s1PwUkX0qh — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

“He was just slowing down a lot, and he was dealing with a lot of issues,” Stiller added. “And so the last week or two were tougher for him. But he went peacefully, and he had a sense of humor, for sure, until the end. I hesitate to call it a sense of humor. He was just funny, and so he was always himself. He was almost ninety-three, and I think his body was kind of at that point where it was time.”

Ben announced the death of his father on social media May 11. The comedian was 92 years old.