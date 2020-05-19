‘Looking For A New Outlet!’ — Trump Lashes Out At Fox News After Neil Cavuto Criticizes Hydroxychloroquine Use

President Donald Trump reacted with anger toward a Fox News anchor criticizing him Monday night, going on an anti-Fox retweet spree.

“@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before,” Trump said. “Looking for a new outlet!”

.@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet! https://t.co/jXxsF0flUM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

This tweet came after the president retweeted several posts from conservatives attacking the network.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto criticized Trump’s announcement that he was taking anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine Monday, warning that the drug could kill Trump.

Trump has tweeted about Fox News‘s coverage of him before, particularly when he perceives it to be too negative. (RELATED: REPORT: Fox News Hosts Criticized, Mocked Trump During Advertiser Meeting)

In April, he went after Chris Wallace and claimed that Fox News was going down a “bad path” after an interview with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Nervous Nancy is an inherently “dumb” person. She wasted all of her time on the Impeachment Hoax. She will be overthrown, either by inside or out, just like her last time as “Speaker”. Wallace & @FoxNews are on a bad path, watch! https://t.co/nkEj5YeRjb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2020

In December, he warned that the network would “die” due to it trying to be “politically correct.”