‘The Last Dance’ Averages 5.6 Million Viewers An Episode On ESPN

“The Last Dance” finished on ESPN with some gigantic TV ratings.

According to a Monday afternoon release from ESPN, the Michael Jordan documentary averaged 5.6 million same-day viewers per episode on ESPN platforms. Episode nine received 5.9 million viewers on ESPN platforms this past Sunday night, and episode 10 received 5.4 million viewers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Overall, it was the most-watched documentary in ESPN history.

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

I’m not surprised at all the series put up such gigantic numbers. I’m not surprised even a little bit that the series received such monster ratings.

We all knew the documentary about Michael Jordan’s six rings with the Chicago Bulls was going to put up some huge numbers when it aired on ESPN.

The network decided to bump up the premiere date because coronavirus canceled sports and that turned out to be a genius decision.

There haven’t been sports on TV to watch for months and the “The Last Dance” filled that void. It gave fans something to cheer about.

Clearly fans loved it because the TV ratings were gigantic as millions follow the Michael Jordan saga. Trust me, if you haven’t already seen it, you’re going to want to give it a shot ASAP.

“If I had to pick a team that gave us the toughest time in the East, Indiana was probably the toughest, outside of Detroit.” —Michael Jordan#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Nii6et50RG — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 18, 2020

Props to everyone involved with making “The Last Dance” happen. It was incredible on every single level.