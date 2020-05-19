‘Heads Would Explode’: Kayleigh McEnany Says Media Response Would Be Wildly Different If Democrats Were Being Unmasked

Kayleigh McEnany said that the response to former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s case would have been wildly different if Democrats were the ones being unmasked.

McEnany explained during a Tuesday morning appearance on “Fox & Friends” that if the tables were turned and the opposing political party were involved, “heads would explode.” (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Pivots From Briefing Question To Full-On Attack On CNN)

WATCH:

Host Steve Doocy asked McEnany to respond to comments from Attorney General William Barr, who had said that he did not expect to see anything criminal pursued with regard to former President Barack Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden.

Doocy then noted that President Donald Trump had seemed surprised by that revelation. “What’s the president surprised about?” he asked.

McEnany explained that many members of the Obama administration — including the former president and vice president — still needed to provide some answers.

“The Department of Justice learned about the Michael Flynn conversation and the unmasking in the Oval Office from President Obama. That’s remarkable. Think about that,” McEnany said.

“You have Sally Yates saying, ‘Wow, I had no idea about this until President Obama informed me about this conversation.’ You have half a dozen partisan officials unmasking Lt. General Michael Flynn — and Steve, I have to ask you if the tables were turned, if an RNC funded dossier was used to spy on members of Vice President Biden’s current campaign, what would happen? What would happen if Trump administration officials like Mark Meadows and Vice President Pence were unmasking people like John Kerry? Heads would explode, and rightfully so, but that’s what happened under the Obama administration,” McEnany concluded. “But if the tables were turned you’d have the media caring a whole lot more.”