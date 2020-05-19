Photos: Ivanka Trump Displays Groceries To Promote $3 Billion Food Box Program

White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump promoted the USDA’s “Farmers to Families Food Box” program Tuesday with a display of groceries, saying that the program will help farmers and people in need.

WATCH:

“This Farmers to Family Food Box program is just an amazing initiative,” Trump said, standing alongside her father President Donald Trump and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue.

“As the secretary mentioned, the president saw that there were those in need, those vulnerable. Long lines at food banks trying to get food, and yet there was this unbelievable beautiful American fresh produce that was going to waste.”

Last week, @SecretarySonny & I launched the $3B Farmers to Families Food Box program,which invests in our farmers & gets food to those in need! Building upon that today I joined @realDonaldTrump to announce @USDA‘s expedited $16B direct COVID19 relief payments to our farmers. pic.twitter.com/vFm2cnwmk4 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 19, 2020

On both sides of the podium Ivanka was speaking at, tables were covered with foods like fruits and vegetables.

She went on, saying that the boxes contained “20 to 25 pounds of meat, milk, all forms of dairy, and of course great fresh produce is incredibly virtuous.”

“So we’re very excited about this program,” she said. “These boxes themselves will also be going to a mission here in DC, along with several others that we have at the White House and we hope that these boxes will play a big role in in feeding those who need it across the country.” (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Donates 400 Meals To Hospital Workers In Queens)

Ivanka was not wearing a mask during the event, though she did seem to have a scarf around her neck that could double as a mask.

She previously wore a mask while she was working on the food box program last week.