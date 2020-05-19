Khabib Nurmagomedov Says His Father ‘Is In Critical Condition’ With Coronavirus

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap has coronavirus.

There were previous reports that Abdulmanap was in serious condition and hospitalized in Russia with pneumonia. He was reportedly in a medically induced coma. Now, his son has addressed the situation, and it sounds really bad.

The UFC star said the following Monday in an Instagram video in Russian, according to ESPN:

There is a lot written on the internet about my father. My father, right now, is located in a hospital. He is in critical condition as a result of this virus. It impacted his heart because last year he had a surgery there, and right now, they did another surgery. He is in a very difficult situation, very difficult. We are asking Allah that he returns him to us.

You can watch the video from Khabib below.

Obviously, this is a very scary situation for Khabib and his entire family. The Russian-born star also said he knows about 20 people impacted by the virus.

To say it’s a terrible situation impacting his family would be a massive understatement at this point.

Hopefully, Khabib’s father is capable of making a full recovery from the horrific virus. There’s nothing more the UFC world would want to see happen more.

This virus has had a terrible impact on the world, and we have to defeat it. Whether you cheer for Khabib or not, I think we can all agree we’re pulling for him.

Even Conor McGregor threw his support behind him during this fight.

Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

A true martial genius!

Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.

Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time ???? https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

We’re all supporting and praying for Khabib during this incredibly difficult time. Hopefully, this story has a positive outcome.