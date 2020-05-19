Kristin Cavallari Will Be ‘Better Off’ Without Jay Cutler, ‘The Hills’ Cast Says

Kristin Cavallari’s former cast members think she’s going to be “better off” without former NFL star Jay Cutler.

Spencer Pratt told Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge that he was excited for Cavallari’s “next chapter” during Monday’s episode of “The Speidi Podcast.”

“I think Kristin is going to be better off and I’m excited for her new chapter,” Pratt said.

Patridge admitted she had talked to Cavallari about the divorce right when Cavallari and Cutler made the announcement. (RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Reportedly Thinks Jay Cutler Is ‘Lazy’ And ‘Unmotivated’)

“We talked a little bit, two or three weeks ago when it first all came out, but she needs time to process and heal,” Patridge said. “It’s literally, almost like mourning a death, going through divorce. There’s highs and lows of fighting, and being so sad, and just thinking, ‘Did I do the right thing?’ It’s like an emotional roller coaster.”

The comments come after reports surfaced claiming Cutler was “lazy” and “unmotivated.”

“She was growing increasingly impatient with him,” a source told Page Six. “He was supposed to take this big job at Fox Sports and have a life after football that would get him up off the couch and do something. Instead, he backed out — this is [three] years ago — and joined the [Miami] Dolphins. That didn’t pan out well, and he was left with no TV gig until she got the show for them.”

The pair first announced they were getting divorced at the end of April.