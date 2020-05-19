Adam Sandler Will Star In The Netflix Movie ‘Hustle’ From LeBron James

Adam Sandler will star in the upcoming movie “Hustle.”

According to Collider, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and the legendary comedian will team up for the movie on Netflix with the three-time champion producing the project. There is no release date scheduled yet.

The plot of the film, according to the same Collider report, is: “The story follows an American basketball scout (Sandler) who is unjustly fired after discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player abroad. The scout decides to bring the player to America to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Mar 8, 2020 at 4:45pm PDT

There is a very high chance this movie from LeBron and Sandler is going to be awesome. Sandler is back to making heaters after the release of “Murder Mystery,” and King James’ impact in Hollywood continues to grow.

Now, they’re coming together for a basketball movie. Yeah, I think there’s a really good chance this movie is awesome.

LeBron might be producing, but he has to also make an appearance, right? We can’t have a basketball film with him involved without him making an appearance.

That just wouldn’t feel right at all. If King James is going to be involved, then he should be making an appearance. Those are the rules.

You don’t keep the best basketball player on the planet on the sidelines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 26, 2020 at 11:31am PST

Either way, I think “Hustle” will be a solid movie. Make sure to keep checking back for more updates when we have them!