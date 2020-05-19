Martha MacCallum Grills Debbie Dingell On Cannabis And Stimulus Checks For Illegals

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum grilled Democratic Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell on two frequently criticized aspects of the new House coronavirus spending bill.

The recently released 1,815-page HEROES Act contains several Democratic Party priorities and was slammed as a “totally unserious effort” by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. MacCallum asked Dingell about two – cannabis and spending for illegal aliens – on Tuesday night’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

WATCH:

“For everybody at home, why would the word cannabis be in this $3 trillion package 68 times, congresswoman?” MacCallum asked Dingell.

“First of all, let me say this,” Dingell responded. “I have never smoked marijuana, but I have learned as someone who quite frankly did not support legalization but have now has become an advocate for, if there are people that need it for medical reasons, and quite frankly, there were a lot of people that have healthcare needs right now that aren’t getting the care that they need because of COVID, we need to make those patients a priority. So there are pharmacies that need to be open and accessible.” (RELATED: Martha MacCallum: ‘Incorrect’ Models ‘Biggest Push Points’ For Economic Shutdown)

MacCallum then turned to the bill providing a $1,200 check for illegal immigrants,” to which Dingell reasoned that they are “people that are paying taxes” and people criticizing it are engaging in “fearmongering.”