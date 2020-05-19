Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Paying $22K A Month To Pay Back Frogmore Cottage Upgrades

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly started paying $22,000 a month to cover the costs of upgrades to the place that was intended to be their home, Frogmore Cottage.

The Times of London reports that the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex are paying “enhanced rents,” which reportedly covers the rent of the cottage that was to be their marital home on the grounds of Windsor Castle which was “initially a rent-free wedding gift” from Queen Elizabeth II, per Marie Claire.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

And an additional sum which goes to covering the costs of the renovations bill for the cottage, which comes to around $2.9 million that was spent by the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

The report noted it is unclear as to exactly how much goes to the rent and how much to paying back the upgrades.

It is all reportedly part of the deal the former “Suits” actress and Harry made after announcing their plans in January to step down from their senior royal roles and live a “financially independent” life. They have since moved to Los Angeles.

A statement from Buckingham Palace later read, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their U.K. family home.”