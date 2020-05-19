NJ Gym Owners Ticketed For Reopening Amid Government Shutdown

The owners of a New Jersey gym were given tickets Tuesday by police after opening for a second consecutive day despite warnings from the state government to remain closed, according to local news reports.

The Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, Camden County first reopened and police showed up at the scene to warn the owners they were in violation of Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s shutdown order. The gym’s owners were given tickets on both Monday and Tuesday that could cost them up to $1,000 each, according to NJ.com.

The two owners were also issued a court summons on both Monday and Tuesday, according to Fox29

Atilis Gym owner Frank Trumbetti arrives for reopening Day 2. Tells FOX 29 News after @GovMurphy threat to take action on day 2…..”I’m scared. And if you’re coming to Atilis to workout today be prepared to be arrested.” @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/OvNxfne0Y0 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 19, 2020

“They are going to have to take other steps to shut us down. We are not shutting down,” co-owner Frank Trumbetti told FOX 29. “I promised my wife, I swore to her that the day I open my doors, whether it was because they said I could open my doors or not open my doors, I will not close my doors again unless I’m behind bars and unable to unlock the door.”

At least one customer was arrested amid a group of protesters, as seen in a video tweeted by KYW-TV reporter Howard Monroe.

LANGUAGE WARNING: at least one person arrested when he exited Atitlis Gym in Bellmawr. The charges are unknown at this time @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dv8WvVgKvP — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) May 19, 2020

“I’m not concerned it will spiral out of control, and we will take action,” Murphy said during a Monday briefing regarding the first dispute between the gym owners and police. “If you show up at that gym again tomorrow, there’s going to be a different reality than showing up today. These aren’t just words. We’ve got to enforce this, but I also don’t want to start World War III.”

Breaking: Bellmawr Co-owners of Atilis Gym, Ian Smith&Frank Trumbetti RE-open their gym 2nd day. Members going in safely 2 at a time getting temps taken, answering questionnaire&given disinfectant etc. the morning after threat of action from @GovMurphy @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/FFT5thB3rk — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 19, 2020

“This gathering is a violation of the governor’s order,” Bellmawr Lt. Mike Draham said, according to NJ.com. “You are directed to immediately and peaceably disperse. If you do not disperse you can be charged. You can protest from your vehicle…That’s all we have right now.”