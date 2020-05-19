If Not Obama And Biden, Then Who Will John Durham’s Investigation End Up Indicting?

President Donald Trump said he was “surprised” to hear Attorney General William Barr’s comments regarding John Durham’s scrutiny of the origins of the Russia investigation.

Specifically, he was shocked to hear that former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden aren’t currently facing indictments stemming from that investigation.

Daily Caller’s chief video director Richie McGinniss and senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc sat down Tuesday to discuss what Barr’s latest statement actually means, in addition to making predictions for what’s coming down the pipe from Durham’s probe. (RELATED: How The FBI Used ‘News Hooks’ To Advance The Trump-Russia Probe)

WATCH:

