Reese Witherspoon Confirms ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Is Happening And Reveals Who’s Involved

Reese Witherspoon got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she confirmed that she will be reprising her famed role as Elle Woods for a third installment of “Legally Blonde 3.”

"Great news alert!!" the 44-year-old actress wrote in a post on Instagram, along with a great shot of her next to actress Mindy Kaling. Kaling will co-write the script for the upcoming rom-com with Dan Goor.

"Some things are just meant to be!" she added. "I'm SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! This is #ElleWoodsApproved!"

Kaling confirmed the news when she tweeted, “So excited to be reunited with my friends @ReeseW, Lauren Neustadter and @djgoor to work on this movie.”

So excited to be reunited with my friends @ReeseW, Lauren Neustadter and @djgoor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people! https://t.co/zOC3WCckjN via @Deadline — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 19, 2020

“Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time,” she added. “Bend and snap people.”

Witherspoon will return to her role as Elle, producing the next “Legally Blonde” through her Hello Sunshine studio with original producer of the hit 2001 film, Marc Platt, per Deadline.

For those that might have missed it, the first movie was about "Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), a fashionable sorority queen [who] is dumped by her boyfriend. She decides to follow him to law school, while she is there, she figures out that there is more to her than just looks," per IMDb.

“Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde” came out in 2003 and picked up where the first story left off, with Woods moving to Washington, D.C. “to join the staff of a Representative in order to pass a bill to ban animal testing,” according to the description on the movie site.

As for the third installment, there is no word yet on the plot or when production will get underway due to the pandemic.