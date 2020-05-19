REPORT: PAC-12 ADs Have Discussed California Football Teams Playing Home Games In Different States

PAC-12 programs are reportedly willing to help teams in California flee the state if it’s necessary for football games to happen.

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing sports to a grinding halt in America, we all want to know what will happen with football. The PAC-12 seems to be the conference in the biggest trouble, but states are preparing to help out if games aren’t allowed in California. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Joel Klatt, athletic directors have held talks about letting teams in California and Oregon play home games elsewhere. You can watch him break it down below.

How is this comment not getting way more attention? This should be the biggest story in all of college football! It should be dominating the headlines.

I’ve said I have no idea if schools like UCLA can even leave California. I honestly don’t know if it’s possible, but the fact ADs have held secret talks to help them get out of the state is straight out of a movie.

It’s like a spy thriller. Honestly, it’s pretty damn cool, and it’s further proof of why college football is the best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCLA FOOTBALL (@uclafootball) on Apr 9, 2020 at 8:03pm PDT

If Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom or other people involved in the education system in California won’t let the PAC-12 teams play, then they must be airlifted out. Colorado, Arizona and Utah should flood the air with planes ready and willing to evacuate the players.

Imagine the ESPN stories if the governor of Colorado airlifts the UCLA football team out of California so that they can play the season!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCLA FOOTBALL (@uclafootball) on Mar 5, 2020 at 1:06pm PST

At this point, I don’t just want this to happen. I need it to happen! It’d bring so much fun and chaos to the game.

Burn, baby, burn!