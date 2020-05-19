‘Just A Rude Person’ — Trump Gets Testy With Reporter Over His Employment Plan

President Donald Trump told a reporter that she was “rude person” during a White House press conference Tuesday after she asked why he didn’t have a plan for unemployed Americans.

“Mr. President, why haven’t you announced a plan to get 36 million unemployed Americans back to work. You’re overseeing historic economic despair,” CBS’s Paula Reid asked.

WATCH:

“What’s the delay? Where’s the plan?” she asked.

“Oh, I think we’ve announced a plan,” Trump said. “We’re opening up our country–just a rude person, you are. We’re opening up our country, we’re opening it up very fast.”

“The plan is that each state is opening and it’s opening up very effectively. And when you see the numbers, I think even you will be impressed, which is pretty hard to impress you,” he added.

The president had multiple interactions with the press Tuesday, including with the Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers, who he told that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a “waste of time.” He also claimed she had “mental problems.”

Trump’s interactions with the media have long been contentious, and that hasn’t changed amid the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Trump Asks Reporter If She’s Working For Chinese Government After Pro-Beijing Questions)

Last week, he abruptly ended a press conference after he told a reporter to “ask China” about coronavirus testing.