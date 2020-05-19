Watch Steve Carell In The New Trailer For The Netflix Series ‘Space Force’

Netflix dropped a new trailer Tuesday for the upcoming series “Space Force” with Steve Carell.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is, “A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military’s newest agency — Space Force — ready for lift-off.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the latest trailer, fans of comedy around the world will be in for a fun time with this series. Give it a watch below.

I can’t wait for this series to arrive May 29. It’s exactly what America needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

We need something to laugh about, and “Space Force” looks like it’s going to deliver several times over. Netflix already hit a home run with “Outer Banks” during the crisis, and now we’re getting this comedy with Steve Carell.

How could you not be excited?

Obviously, Carell shot to international fame after starring as Michael Scott in “The Office.” That show has withstood the test of time in a fashion that is truly mind-boggling.

Will “Space Force” do the same? Who knows, but it’ll be worth watching even if it’s only 10% as good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Space Force (@spaceforce) on May 12, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

Check it out starting May 29 on Netflix!