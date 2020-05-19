The People VS COVID-19: What’s Your Verdict?

The spread of COVID-19 in the United States has left a lot of peoples’ health at risk, however, weeks into this crisis, people are now concerned for not only their health, but also their livelihoods in the weakened U.S. economy.

The U.S. economy has suffered an undeniable toll leaving many small business owners at risk of permanently closing. Many laid off workers are now applying for unemployment for the first time.

Some feel that the economy cannot remain under lockdown for much longer and have use their first amendment rights to voice their frustrations via protest. (RELATED: PHOTOS: ‘We Will Not Comply’ — Virginia Protesters Demand State Reopens)

