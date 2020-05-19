People Attend Go Topless Jeep Weekend In Texas During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Go Topless Jeep Weekend in Texas looked like a wild time.

After months and months of coronavirus isolation, people enjoyed themselves at the famous beach event in Texas this past weekend. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not only did people enjoy themselves at Go Topless Jeep Weekend on the Bolivar Peninsula, but 12NowNews might have produced the greatest news report ever about the situation, which resulted in 140 people being arrested. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch their epic video from the event below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I’m at a loss for words right now. Usually, finding out there’s a Go Topless Beach Weekend would be the main point of the story. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Not here. Not this time. This time, we’re all about the fact these American heroes are enjoying themselves during the war against coronavirus. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Look at the smiles on their faces. Look at the joy! That’s the spirit that beat the Japanese and won WWII!

I seriously can’t get over the news report. It’s so epic on so many levels. When I first saw the video on Twitter, I thought it had to be a joke.

Nope! Turns out it’s very real!

We have cops talking about putting people in jail, random folks looking to party and an event called Go Topless Beach Weekend to bring it all together.

God bless this beautiful country! America is truly a special place!