Tucker Carlson Chides Pelosi For Trump Weight-Shaming: ‘People With Glass Faces Should Not Throw Stones’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson used Nancy Pelosi’s own “glass face” to chide the House Speaker for pointing out President Donald Trump’s weight.

Pelosi called Trump “morbidly obese” Monday during a CNN media appearance, prompting the president to tell the Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers the next day that the House Speaker was a “waste of time” with “mental problems.”

After playing the clip of Pelosi criticizing Trump’s use of the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine, Carlson noted on Tuesday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that his show makes “a real effort not to mock people for how they look,” and suggested Pelosi do the same.

Because, glass houses.

WATCH:

“Nancy Pelosi should try too,” he said. “Why? Well here’s a recent picture of Nancy Pelosi. She turned 80 years old in March. Does she look 80? No. She looked more like 37. How is that possible?” (RELATED: ‘I Think It’s Reasonable’: Dr. Marc Siegel Defends Trump Physician, Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Politicization Of Hydroxychloroquine)

“If you guessed diet and exercise, we will not argue with you because we don’t know for sure and we really don’t want to know,” the Daily Caller co-founder continued. “But we would remind the speaker of the House that people with glass faces should not throw stones.”