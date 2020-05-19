Editorial

West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee Says You Can’t Cancel Sports Just Because 1 Athlete Gets Coronavirus

West Virginia v Baylor

(Photo by Adrian Garcia/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee seems incredibly intent on not letting anything derail the upcoming football season.

Gee has been one of the most vocal supporters of making sure the college football season happens, and he continued that trend during a Wednesday interview with Paul Finebaum. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He told Finebaum, “We need to get over the panic. If one of our athletes gets coronavirus, we can’t just shut the whole thing down. We have to learn how to control that part of it.”

As for the Mountaineers playing their season opener against Florida State Sept. 5, Gee said he thinks chances are “fairly high” it happens.

I absolutely love this Gee character. He’s become the hero we need during the coronavirus crisis, and I’m here for it.

This dude is running WVU, and it sounds like it’s going to take an act of God to stop the Mountaineers from playing football.

This is the kind of energy we need going into the 2020 season.

 

Hopefully he continues this fight through the upcoming 2020 football campaign for the Mountaineers. Someone needs to lead the fight, and I’m loving Gee as the face of the movement to get our games going.

The dude is an electric factory!

Now, let’s get back to focusing on beating this damn virus and winning this war!