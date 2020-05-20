DJ Calvin Harris Reveals Doctors Once Had To Restart His Heart

Musician Calvin Harris revealed he once had to have his heart restarted.

Harris, 36, admitted the health scare happened at the end of 2014.

Interesting year for me 2014, started with me knocking myself off number 1 in the UK and ended with my heart getting restarted in the ER…this sort of stuff happened in between https://t.co/BS0JqXmyhY — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) May 20, 2020

“Interesting year for me 2014, started with me knocking myself off number 1 in the UK and ended with my heart getting restarted in the ER…this sort of stuff happened in between,” he captioned a tweet that featured footage from his performance at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival in Las Vegas during June 2014.

Harris cancelled several concert appearances the same year due to heart problems, according to Entertainment Tonight. He specifically cancelled his performance at the 2014 MTV Music Awards due to his “heart problems” that need to be “fixed.” (RELATED: Calvin Harris Seems To Be Enjoying The Single Life)

Later in 2014, Harris revealed he suffered from arrhythmia. Arrhythmia occurs when the electrical impulses don’t properly pace your heart, causing it to beat too fast or too slow, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The last thing I want to do is down 2 bottles of jack daniels a night, live on greggs pasties and sleep on an absolutely stinking bus all year, scream down a mic for 55 minutes and pretend to play a keyboard 5x a week those days are behind me son https://t.co/IWX5zXCe9u — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) December 28, 2018

“Aye things are a bit less fun but haven’t had an arrhythmia since 2014,” Harris shared on Twitter. “The last thing I want to do is down 2 bottles of jack daniels a night, live on greggs pasties and sleep on an absolutely stinking bus all year, scream down a mic for 55 minutes and pretend to play a keyboard 5x a week those days are behind me son.”