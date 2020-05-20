Can’t Hire A Personal Chef? This Smart Oven’s The Next Best Thing

Ah, remember the days of meeting up with an old friend and grabbing a bite? Or spending a romantic evening with that special someone out at a fancy restaurant? Sadly, everyday activities like going out to eat are being put on hold. And, while cooking every meal from home was exciting at first, a couple of months into social distancing at home has many of us never wanting to step foot into our kitchens again.

While hiring a personal chef would be the obvious solution, it isn’t the most economical. But not all hope is lost. With incredible gadgets like the Tovala Smart Oven, you can enjoy perfectly cooked meals every single night without much more than the turn of a dial. That’s because this state-of-the-art kitchen appliance, which connects to your home’s Wi-Fi, uses smart technology to help you through the entire cooking process from prepping to cooking.

If you’re tired of preparing that same roast chicken dish every week, have we got news for you. The Tovala Smart Oven comes with a whopping 60 delicious recipe cards that when scanned, thanks to the appliance’s accompanying app, tells you exactly what to do from start to finish. Simply put in the required ingredients together and the oven will cook it to perfection, no guesswork required. And if you have your own recipes in mind, you can scan over 650 grocery items from the Scan-to-Cook brands and whip up some seriously tasty dishes thanks to the oven’s five genius cooking modes.

Whether you’re cooking a four-pound chicken, a colorful meal for the kiddos, or a 10-inch pizza, this smart oven is just the tool for the job. And the fact that it’s so easy to use makes it one of the most sought-after kitchen appliances around, especially during times like these. And with countless raving reviews from top tech sites, eating at home is sounding more exciting by the minute.

“If you’re a fan of meal kits, Tovala is a worthy investment.” – CNET

“Tovala is more convenient than a meal kit and healthier than a microwave meal. It’s an efficient solution to healthy cooking at home.” – Business Insider

The stainless steel Tovala Smart Oven includes a crumb and sheet tray, hot pad, and measuring cup. And for a limited time, you can snag a fresh meal delivery voucher for a truly effortless, delicious meal! Get all this awesome stuff for the discounted price of just $232.99, down from almost $350!

