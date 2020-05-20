Central Michigan Cuts Men’s Track Program Because Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

Central Michigan University has cut the men’s track program because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The university announced Tuesday that the program was being dropped because of the ongoing crisis and financial situation.

Athletic director Michael Alford said, “We did not make this decision lightly, but we are facing a new financial reality due to enrollment challenges and now COVID-19.”

As part of strategic budget planning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, CMU Athletics announced today the decision to discontinue its men’s track and field program, effective immediately.https://t.co/XOgYd5smo3 — CMU Athletics (@CMUAthletics) May 19, 2020

Get used to seeing more and more of this as we head into the upcoming school year. The reality of the situation is that schools have to prioritize sports.

Do you all know the only two sports that matter in the big picture? Football and men’s basketball. Everything is more or less cuttable.

In fact, I have no doubt there are several ADs in America right now who will use this crisis to cut programs they don’t want around anyway.

I’m not saying that’s what CMU did here, but all available resources will be directed to football and men’s basketball.

That’s just a fact. You’re delusional if you think schools will spend money on track when they don’t know if football will happen.

It’s unfortunate, but it’s the reality of sports in 2020 during the pandemic.