‘Just What I Need Is A Lawyer In The Family’: Trump Congratulates Daughter Tiffany On Graduation, Invites Her To WH

President Donald Trump congratulated his daughter Tiffany Trump Wednesday of graduating from Georgetown Law school and invited her to the White House.

“Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law,” the president captioned his post on Instagram, along with a fantastic shot of Trump and the first daughter. It is unclear from the snap just when it was taken.

“Great student, great school,” he added. “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!” (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Turns Heads In Black Sheer Top Out In London [PHOTOS])

Shortly after Trump also shared his congratulations to his daughter on Twitter, a CNN reporter tweeted the first daughter has been invited to come to the WH so the president can personally celebrate this moment with her. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“A White House official tells me Tiffany Trump has been invited to the White House today by her dad so he can congratulate her in person,” the reporter wrote, along with a link to an article about her graduating.

The first daughter’s mother, Marla Maples, also has shared how proud she is of her daughter after completing law school after nearly three years at Georgetown.

“I’m so grateful,” Maples explained. “She has worked so hard.”

In a post on Instagram, Marla praised her daughter’s “commitment” to humanity and how Trump kept going, even sometimes skipping sleep multiple days in order to study.

“I’m sure so many of you related, but always hard on us moms who love you so [and] have prayed you through it (prayer hands emoji) @tiffanytrump and daddy @realdonaldtrump,” she added.

On Saturday, Tiffany shared a post on her Instagram congratulating her fellow classmates.

“Congratulations to my fellow Georgetown Law’s Class of 2020,” the first daughter wrote. “We did it! We are now #Georgetownlawyers!”