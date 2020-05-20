‘He Gives Up Too Easy!’ — Trump Mocks Bernie Sanders Over Losing Democratic Nomination Again

President Donald Trump mocked Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday for losing the Democratic nomination for a second time, saying that he would have “easily won” if other Democratic candidates didn’t unite against him.

“Crazy Bernie Sanders is not a fighter. He gives up too easy!” Trump said. “The Dem establishment gets Alfred E. Newman (Mayor Pete) & @amyklobuchar to quit & endorse Sleepy Joe BEFORE Super Tuesday, & gets Pocahontas to stay in the race, taking thousands of votes from Bernie. He would have…beaten Sleepy Joe in a LANDSLIDE, every State, if these events didn’t happen.”

He continued: “Even if Warren just dropped out, he would have easily won. Dems did it to him with Crooked Hillary and now, even more so…and Bernie doesn’t even complain. VOTE for Trump on TRADE, better than BS!”

Sanders had significant momentum following the early votes in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, but was trounced by former Vice President Joe Biden on Super Tuesday and beyond. (RELATED: Joe Biden Inches Closer To Democratic Nomination After Wisconsin Landslide)

Sanders officially endorsed Biden’s campaign in April, asking his supporters to get behind Biden to beat “the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country.”