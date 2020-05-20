Elon Musk Wants To ‘Cancel Cancel Culture’

Elon Musk isn’t a fan of “cancel culture.”

The iconic billionaire, who is known for his social media presence, tweeted Tuesday afternoon, “Cancel Cancel Culture.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It didn’t take long at all for the tweet to go ultra-viral. It currently has more than 64,000 retweets and 447,000 likes.

Cancel Cancel Culture! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2020

Cancel culture is honestly the worst. It’s one of the worst parts about 2020 and modern America. It’s embarrassing at the most basic level.

And before you all start to think this is all about owning the libs, it’s really not. Trust me, conservatives have their own fair share of snowflakes.

Remember when Pete Davidson, a famous comedian, had the audacity to make a joke about Dan Crenshaw and people acted like he’d just committed a crime against humanity?

It’s not just social justice warriors and liberals who love cancel culture. Conservatives love it too when it benefits them.

The problem applies to both sides.

Why don’t we all just let each other live our lives, understand mistakes will be made, accept the fact times change and move on?

I’m not sure why we have to try to ruin careers whenever someone does or says something we don’t like. How is that freedom? How is that participating in the marketplace of ideas?

I’m starting to think Musk might be onto something here with this tweet.

Honestly, if you’re a fan of cancel culture, then you’re no fan of mine. Not only are you not a fan of mine, but you probably just suck as a person in general.

I want no part of that vibe. Let’s all lighten up a bit and just live life. Props to Musk for keeping it real as always.