Here Are Some Of The Former Lawmakers That Cashed In As Lobbyists For Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has employed a vast collection of lobbying groups and public relations firms, paid by its government or by entities directly tied to its government, in order to advance its interests in the United States government. It is estimated that in 2018 alone Saudi Arabia spent more than $34 million on lobbying efforts, according to OpenSecrets.org, which collects data on Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) filings.

Over the last several years, lobbying from Saudi Arabia has grown substantially. This is due to multiple important events, such as the passing of a 2016 Sept. 11 lawsuit bill that allows families of the terrorist attack’s victims to sue Saudi Arabia, the outrage over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and efforts to withdraw support for the Saudi military campaign in Yemen. These are some of the former lawmakers who cashed in as lobbyists and advanced Saudi Arabia’s interests while on their payroll.

Norm Coleman

Former Republican Minnesota Sen. Norm Coleman served one term between 2003 and 2009, losing his seat to Al Franken in the 2008 election. Coleman joined the law firm Hogan Lovells in 2011 as a senior government advisor, and is currently listed as a senior counsel to the firm, specializing in foreign government representation. Hogan Lovells has represented the government of Saudi Arabia for many years, and has been listed as a lobbying group for the Saudis. A FARA filing from 2014 stated that Coleman would be “providing legal services to the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia” during the course of the contract between the firm and the embassy, which included a $60,000 per month retainer.

Buck McKeon

Former Republican California Rep. Buck McKeon served eleven terms between 1993 and 2015, retiring prior to the 2014 election. The former congressman’s law firm McKeon Group was subcontracted by Glover Park Group, a communications consulting firm that engages in lobbying and public relations on behalf of the Saudi government. McKeon is currently listed as the chairman of McKeon Group. The firm was brought on board as a part of Saudi Arabia’s effort to stop the Sept. 11 lawsuit bill, according to The Hill. In a FARA filing from 2018, McKeon Group named the Saudi embassy as the firm’s foreign principal, and is reported to have received a $50,000 per month retainer.

Tom Loeffler

Former Republican Rep. Tom Loeffler served four terms between 1979 and 1987, stepping down to run for governor of Texas in 1986. The former congressman’s lobbying firm Loeffler Group had been contracted by the Saudi embassy, according to a 2007 FARA filing, and Loeffler was forced to resign from his advisory role in John McCain’s presidential campaign after it was revealed that his firm had taken around $15 million from Saudi Arabia. Loeffler joined Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld as a partner in 2011, working on public law and policy practice. Akin Gump et. al. was listed in a 2018 FARA report as a contractor for a Saudi-owned public investment fund working on engagement with the United States government.

Mike Castle

Former Republican Delaware Rep. Mike Castle served nine terms between 1993 and 2011, and was previously the governor of Delaware between 1985 and 1992. Castle joined the law firm DLA Piper in 2011 as a partner in its government affairs division. DLA Piper has lobbied on behalf of Saudi Arabia extensively, and a 2017 FARA filing mentions that the firm provided its services on behalf of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Mike Castle was listed in a 2017 FARA report as a registrant for DLA Piper, and received a $50,000 per month retainer for lobbying efforts.

John Breaux

Former Democratic Louisiana Sen. John Breaux served three terms between 1987 and 2005, and was previously a congressman between 1972 and 1987. Breaux co-founded the lobbying firm Breaux-Lott Leadership Group in 2009, which was later acquired by the international law firm Squire Patton Boggs. The firm has strong ties with Saudi Arabia, entering into a contract with the state-sponsored Center for Studies and Media Affairs, during which it was paid $400,000 in 2017 alone. Breaux is currently listed as a senior counsel and co-chair of the firm’s public policy practice. Starting September 2016, Saudi Arabia paid the firm a $100,000 per month retainer, which included $100,000 to Breaux specifically for a one year contract.

Trent Lott

Former Republican Mississippi Sen. Trent Lott served three terms between 1989 and 2007, briefly serving as Senate Majority Leader in 2001 and Minority Leader between 2001 and 2003. Lott co-founded Breaux-Lott Leadership Group with his Senate colleague Breaux in 2009, which was acquired by Squire Patton Boggs a year later. Lott is also listed as a senior counsel and co-chair of the firm’s public policy practice, along with Breaux. During Saudi Arabia’s efforts to lobby against the Sept. 11 lawsuit bill, Lott was paid $100,000 along with Breaux for a one year lobbying contract.

Dan Lederman

Former Republican South Dakota state Sen. Dan Lederman served two full terms between 2011 and 2015, and is the current chair of the South Dakota Republican Party. Lederman is also a senior advisor to the Des Moines based public relations firm L2S Group, and in 2016 he registered as a foreign agent working for Saudi Arabia. He was paid $8,500 as a lobbyist for his work lobbying against the Sept. 11 lawsuit bill, according to a 2016 FARA filing, and L2S Group received $76,500 as total compensation from the Saudis, according to another FARA filing from 2017. The firm was listed as a subcontractor for Qorvis MSLGROUP, which has represented the Saudi government for many years.